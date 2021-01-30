Previous
The day about new knowledge by forthebetter
27 / 365

The day about new knowledge

Начала осваивать видеомонтаж.
Отдала велосипед в ремонт.
Понаблюдала за лысухами у нас на берегу. Они облюбовали наши места.

I started to master video editing.
I gave the bike for repair.
I watched the coots on our shore. They took a fancy to our area.
30th January 2021

Photo Details

