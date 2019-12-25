Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2534
A Xmas Gift
We had an early Xmas dinner with our elder son last night. His wife and children are in France as he is working today in Oxford.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2534
photos
13
followers
6
following
694% complete
View this month »
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
25th December 2019 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
son
,
oxford
365 Project
