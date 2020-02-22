Previous
Extinction Rebellion by foxes37
Photo 2594

Extinction Rebellion

Supporters of the group Extinction Rebellion have been blocking roads in Cambridge this week. They even started to dig up grounds in front of Trinity College. Trinity is one of the wealthiest landowners in the UK.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
