Photo 4132
Busy!
The energy in Ghent today was almost palpable. There were hundreds of people sampling gastronomic delights, acrobats doing amazing feats and artists lugging enormous canvases around. Quite amazing really.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
ghent
Elyse Klemchuk
So much to see in this picture! The buildings, the people, the boats!
May 9th, 2024
