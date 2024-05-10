Sign up
Photo 4133
Resisting the Temptation
Bruges is often considered to be the chocolate capital of the world. I love chocolate but today was so sunny and warm in Bruges ( truly) that I resisted the temptation to buy some.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
chocolate
,
bruges
