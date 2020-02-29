Previous
Post Office Blossom by foxes37
Photo 2601

Post Office Blossom

I keep a 365 record of when the tree outside the post office comes into blossom. Last year it was about the same time. The year before it was at the end of March.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
712% complete

