Previous
Ceilings at Wells Cathedral by foxes37
Photo 4120

Ceilings at Wells Cathedral

I know I’m a bit obsessive when it comes to cathedrals but studying these different, remarkable designs completed in the Middle Ages is uplifting!
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise