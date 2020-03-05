Previous
Next
Bosses by foxes37
Photo 2606

Bosses

We are all fascinated by the amazing bosses in Norwich Cathedral. My brother Chris is holding up a book on bosses which his wife, Val, bought for him in the cathedral shop.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise