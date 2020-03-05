Sign up
Photo 2606
Bosses
We are all fascinated by the amazing bosses in Norwich Cathedral. My brother Chris is holding up a book on bosses which his wife, Val, bought for him in the cathedral shop.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
norwich
,
bosses
