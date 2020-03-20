Previous
Magnificent Magnolia by foxes37
Photo 2621

Magnificent Magnolia

We stopped off at the nearby pretty village of Lode on the way home from our walk this morning and took a few photos of this magnificent magnolia.

20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
