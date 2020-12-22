Previous
Crib Scene by foxes37
Photo 2898

Crib Scene

Normally you can pop in the local church and look at the Christmas displays and decorations but not this year, of course. At least there is a crib scene outside the church to enjoy.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

