A Strange Xmas Gathering by foxes37
A Strange Xmas Gathering

Our neighbourhood watch rep organised a get-together with neighbours on our Close. We kept our distance, brought our own drinks and nibbles, sang a couple of carols and agreed to kill the fatted calf and do things properly next summer, hopefully.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
