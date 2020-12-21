Sign up
Photo 2897
A Strange Xmas Gathering
Our neighbourhood watch rep organised a get-together with neighbours on our Close. We kept our distance, brought our own drinks and nibbles, sang a couple of carols and agreed to kill the fatted calf and do things properly next summer, hopefully.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
neighbourhood
close.
