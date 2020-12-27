Previous
Just a Trifle by foxes37
Just a Trifle

When I was little trifle was always served at tea time along with turkey sandwiches and Christmas cake. I don’t know where we put it all after having had an enormous dinner. Hey ho, happy times.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
JackieR ace
I remember Hundreds and Thousands sprinkled on the top!!!
December 27th, 2020  
