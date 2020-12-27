Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2903
Just a Trifle
When I was little trifle was always served at tea time along with turkey sandwiches and Christmas cake. I don’t know where we put it all after having had an enormous dinner. Hey ho, happy times.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cake
,
turkey
,
trifle
,
sandwiches
JackieR
ace
I remember Hundreds and Thousands sprinkled on the top!!!
December 27th, 2020
