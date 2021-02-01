Sign up
Photo 2939
Breaking Ice
Went for a socially distanced walk. Every puddle was covered with ice which our grandson insisted on cracking!
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
puddle
ice.
JackieR
ace
But it's such a satisfying squeaky sound and texture
February 1st, 2021
