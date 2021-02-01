Previous
Breaking Ice by foxes37
Photo 2939

Breaking Ice

Went for a socially distanced walk. Every puddle was covered with ice which our grandson insisted on cracking!
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
JackieR ace
But it's such a satisfying squeaky sound and texture
February 1st, 2021  
