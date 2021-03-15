Sign up
Photo 2981
One of the Many Statues
There are statues dotted about the grounds at Anglesey Abbey. This is one of the many.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
12th March 2021 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statues
