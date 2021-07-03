Previous
Cheery Sight in Miserable Weather by foxes37
Photo 3091

Cheery Sight in Miserable Weather

Uplifting to see the bright colours of the hollyhocks and verbena glowing through the dreary summer weather.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
847% complete

View this month

