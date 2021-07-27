Previous
Next
Cambridge Cows by foxes37
Photo 3115

Cambridge Cows

There are currently 90 cow sculptures in Cambridge forming an art trail. Someone probably got the idea from the lamb bananas scattered around Liverpool in 2008.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
We had zebras in Southampton a few years ago! @anniesue would love this!!!!
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise