Dynasty by foxes37
Dynasty

Well, there are only 3 generations: my husband and I with our sons and grandchildren. Our younger son kindly took loads of photos for us.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
You look so happy and proud to be in the company of your lovely family.
July 30th, 2021  
