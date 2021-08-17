Previous
Catholic Cathedral from the Anglican Cathedral by foxes37
Photo 3136

Catholic Cathedral from the Anglican Cathedral

Liverpool has two cathedrals. One is at one end of Hope Street and the second is at the other end of Hope Street. This photo is taken from the tower of the Anglican Cathedral.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

