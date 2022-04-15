Sign up
Photo 3377
From the Church Door
This was taken from the church door towards the main path leading to and from the church
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th April 2022 4:16pm
Tags
church
