Photo 3446
Outside the Lady Chapel Ely Cathedral
Lovely to see this window illuminated in the morning sun, especially as it’s in a rather dark corridor on the way to the Lady Chapel.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
window
,
cathedral
