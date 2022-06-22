Previous
Next
Bog Oak to Jubilee Table by foxes37
Photo 3445

Bog Oak to Jubilee Table

Ten years ago this 13 metre long oak table was a 5000 year old fossilised bog oak. Over the past decade it has been made into this amazing table, now on display in Ely Cathedral.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Now that could host a spectacular dinner party. Amazing how it has survived.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise