Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3445
Bog Oak to Jubilee Table
Ten years ago this 13 metre long oak table was a 5000 year old fossilised bog oak. Over the past decade it has been made into this amazing table, now on display in Ely Cathedral.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3445
photos
17
followers
7
following
943% complete
View this month »
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
22nd June 2022 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
oak
,
fossilised
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that could host a spectacular dinner party. Amazing how it has survived.
June 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close