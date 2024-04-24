Sign up
Photo 4117
Wells Cathedral - Crème de la Crème
Just spent the day in Wells. This must be one of the most glorious cathedrals in the country, if not the world. It is truly magnificent. It’s a while since we visited so I was very excited to see it again.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
wells
