Oldest Residential Street in Europe by foxes37
Photo 4118

Oldest Residential Street in Europe

This is Vicars Close Wells, home to the clergy since Medieval Times. It is the oldest residential street in Europe and is an absolute gem. Well worth a visit.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
1128% complete

Susan Wakely ace
What a charming street with the lovely chimneys.
April 25th, 2024  
