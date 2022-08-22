Previous
At Last by foxes37
Photo 3506

At Last

The dahlia garden at Anglesey Abbey is finally open to the public. As usual, the dahlias are magnificent. The grass where we all walk is an unusual colour…green, I think. Elsewhere in the grounds it’s brown so seeing green grass was quite a treat.

22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
