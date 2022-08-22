Sign up
Photo 3506
At Last
The dahlia garden at Anglesey Abbey is finally open to the public. As usual, the dahlias are magnificent. The grass where we all walk is an unusual colour…green, I think. Elsewhere in the grounds it’s brown so seeing green grass was quite a treat.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
green
dahlia
abbey
anglesey
