Love Lies Bleeding by foxes37
Photo 3509

Love Lies Bleeding

A friend of mine gave me these plants weeks ago. They were tiny and I had no idea how they would look having such a strange name. Now they are fully grown I understand why they’re called Love Lies Bleeding.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
