Previous
Next
Delftware by foxes37
Photo 3526

Delftware

When we visited the lovely town of Delft the other day I was pleased to see a display of Delftware. Many years ago my godmother bought me a piece which I have always treasured.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise