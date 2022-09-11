Sign up
Photo 3526
Delftware
When we visited the lovely town of Delft the other day I was pleased to see a display of Delftware. Many years ago my godmother bought me a piece which I have always treasured.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3526
photos
16
followers
7
following
966% complete
View this month »
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
7th September 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delftware
