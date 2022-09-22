Sign up
Photo 3537
Wicken Lode
Pleasant spot to moor a boat. Saw these two boats on our walk at Wicken Fen this morning.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
boat
,
fen
