Photo 3558
Smallest Pub in Britain
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds is according to the The Guinness Book of Records the smallest pub in Britain. However, there is at least one former telephone kiosk that has been converted into a bar!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
pub
records
kiosk
