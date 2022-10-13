Previous
Next
Smallest Pub in Britain by foxes37
Photo 3558

Smallest Pub in Britain

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds is according to the The Guinness Book of Records the smallest pub in Britain. However, there is at least one former telephone kiosk that has been converted into a bar!
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise