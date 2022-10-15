Previous
Ding Dong! by foxes37
Photo 3560

Ding Dong!

A long Saturday for the bell bonkers grandson who was out ringing at all these churches in Hertfordshire. He was very excited to have done some special quarter peal - can’t remember its name.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
