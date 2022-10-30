Sign up
Photo 3575
A Busy Sunday Afternoon.
Not a typical afternoon but this is the last day the museum and windmill opposite our house are open before winter hibernation. Our visit there was followed by a sweeping up leaves in the garden session.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
photos
followers
following
3575
9
1
365
leaves
museum
windmill
