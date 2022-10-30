Previous
Next
A Busy Sunday Afternoon. by foxes37
Photo 3575

A Busy Sunday Afternoon.

Not a typical afternoon but this is the last day the museum and windmill opposite our house are open before winter hibernation. Our visit there was followed by a sweeping up leaves in the garden session.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise