Photo 3697
Violets
One of our neighbours has a patch of lawn covered in violets. He didn’t know they were there and was pleased I’d pointed them out.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
violets
