Photo 3700
Lovely, Delicate but Ephemeral
The blossom outside the post office is coming into flower. It’s short lived but lovely whilst it lasts.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3700
blossom.
Susan Wakely
ace
So delicate and pretty.
March 3rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful clarity
March 3rd, 2023
