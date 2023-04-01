Previous
Lucky Tulip by foxes37
Photo 3728

Lucky Tulip

All my lovely tulips, apart from a handful have been munched by muntjacs. This one escaped.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
xbm
Muntjac deer. See https://www.naturespot.org.uk/species/muntjac
April 1st, 2023  
