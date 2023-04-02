Previous
Next
Chess Challenge by foxes37
Photo 3729

Chess Challenge

Grandson challenging his Grampy to a game of chess with his dad snapping away in the corner.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise