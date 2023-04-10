Previous
Cowslip by foxes37
Cowslip

The wild flower meadow behind King’s College Chapel is carpeted with cowslips. This is just one of them.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I do like seeing cowslips.
April 11th, 2023  
