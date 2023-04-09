Previous
Our Vegan Granddaughter by foxes37
Our Vegan Granddaughter

This is our vegan granddaughter opening her vegan Easter egg. She’s never wavered in well over two years. A very strong willed little girl.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
So long as she stays happy and healthy.
April 9th, 2023  
