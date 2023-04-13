Previous
Our Museum by foxes37
Our Museum

The museum opposite our house reopened at Easter. It’s a wonderful museum for a village, being large and full of interesting objects. The television is just like the one I watched the coronation on in 1953.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
