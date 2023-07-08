Previous
Beside the Construction Worker by foxes37
Photo 3826

My husband looks minuscule beside the 1968 towering construction worker in Alexanderplatz .
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
