Breakfast with Old Friends by foxes37
Breakfast with Old Friends

Our old friends have arrived from Chipping Norton for a few days. Breakfast takes for ever with them which, I must say, is quite enjoyable.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Susan Wakely ace
A great way to start the day.
July 11th, 2023  
