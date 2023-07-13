Previous
Old Friends by foxes37
Photo 3831

Old Friends

It’s been a lovely month seeing old pals. This is my friend, Chris, who now lives in the Cotswolds. We had our children around the same time so have a lot of shared memories. Our children are still good friends.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

