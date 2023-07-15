Post Bell 🛎️ Ringing

Previous
One of our grandson’s bell ringing pals drove up from London today to visit churches with unringable bells. Don’t ask! Anyway, it was a great success with lots of endless video recordings. Well, it takes all sorts.
