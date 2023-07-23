Previous
Magnet Fishing by foxes37
Photo 3841

Magnet Fishing

Our younger grandson went magnet fishing the other day in the local river. He caught a rather intriguing key. Our son, who took the photos, was obviously keeping a beady eye on him.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise