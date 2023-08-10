Sign up
Photo 3859
Coffee Cake and Screen
I have requests from our lovely grandsons whenever they visit. Lucien loves Yorkshire Pud whereas his cousin prefers Yorkshire Parkin and coffee cake. Well, they say a little of what you fancy does you good!! Don’t mention the screen!
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3860
photos
16
followers
6
following
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
Tags
cake
,
parkin
,
grandsons
,
pud
