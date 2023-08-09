Previous
Wine Berries by foxes37
Photo 3858

Wine Berries

Strange looking raspberry type fruit.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely
They looks good. Not heard of them before.
August 9th, 2023  
