Photo 3857
Cleaning the Drains
Problem with the drains so Mr Bristley, our former chimney sweep ( apt name), is busy cleaning them.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3857
drains
