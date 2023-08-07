Previous
Dame Judi Dench Rose by foxes37
Photo 3856

Dame Judi Dench Rose

This is one of the celebrated David Austin roses seen at Anglesey Abbey this morning.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Dame Judi is looking lovely.
August 7th, 2023  
