Photo 3867
Very Showy African Marigolds
This was part of an amazing display of African Marigolds in one of the gardens at Anglesey Abbey this morning,
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
Tags
marigolds
