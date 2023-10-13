Sign up
Photo 3923
Clinmber
This is the only time of year I appreciate this climber. Most months I’m dragging it off the fence as spreads quickly and smothers the plants I am trying to nurture.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
plants
,
climber
