Photo 3924
Strictly Interval
A quick break from watching Strictly Come Dancing to take this photo for Amandine's French grandma. I shall email it for her birthday in Brittany on Monday.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
photo
,
brittany
Susan Wakely
ace
Amandine is a gorgeous girl.
October 14th, 2023
