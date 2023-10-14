Previous
Strictly Interval by foxes37
Strictly Interval

A quick break from watching Strictly Come Dancing to take this photo for Amandine’s French grandma. I shall email it for her birthday in Brittany on Monday.
Susan Wakely ace
Amandine is a gorgeous girl.
October 14th, 2023  
