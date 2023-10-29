Sign up
Previous
Photo 3939
Planting Primroses
Every autumn we plant primroses and pansies. Yesterday and today we knuckled down to planting them. Fortunately we have a small nursery in the village where we can collect our plants the day after we have made the order.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3939
photos
17
followers
7
following
1079% complete
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
Views
17
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
29th October 2023 10:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
plants
,
nursery
,
pansies
,
primroses
Sue Cooper
ace
It's going to look lovely. I look forward to seeing the follow up photos.
October 29th, 2023
