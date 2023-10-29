Previous
Planting Primroses by foxes37
Planting Primroses

Every autumn we plant primroses and pansies. Yesterday and today we knuckled down to planting them. Fortunately we have a small nursery in the village where we can collect our plants the day after we have made the order.
29th October 2023

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Sue Cooper ace
It's going to look lovely. I look forward to seeing the follow up photos.
October 29th, 2023  
